Lifestyle & Entertainment

Palawan named among the Most Instagrammable Places in the world!

by Christhel Cuazon
El Nido, Palawan (Photo courtesy: Getting Stamped)

The country’s very own Palawan has been listed among the 50 Most Instagrammable Places in the world this 2020!

According to Big 7 Travel, Palawan listed as no. 36 together with some popular destinations such as Cairo in Egypt (50), Berlin in Germany (45), and Milan in Italy (44).

“A piece of paradise that’s miles away from the hectic bustle of Manila, Palawan is simply perfect,” Big 7 said in its description of the Philippine island.

Sydney in Australia was hailed as the top Insta-worthy destination, followed by Hong Kong, Dubai, New York, and Singapore.

Meanwhile, Tokyo, Lisbon, Bali, London, and Jaipur completed the top 10.

Other Asian cities that are included in the said list are Kuala Lumpur (14), Taipei (32), Osaka (38), Shanghai (40), and Seoul (41).

Related articles:

  1. Palawan named as World’s Best Island for 2017
  2. Palawan is world’s top island; Boracay 12th
  3. Boracay, Cebu, Palawan top best islands in the world
  4. Young Pinoy students win 11 awards in world math contest in HK
  5. Siargao, Boracay, Palawan bag top spots in  Condé Nast Traveler’s Best Islands in Asia

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*