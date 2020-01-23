Palawan named among the Most Instagrammable Places in the world!

The country’s very own Palawan has been listed among the 50 Most Instagrammable Places in the world this 2020!

According to Big 7 Travel, Palawan listed as no. 36 together with some popular destinations such as Cairo in Egypt (50), Berlin in Germany (45), and Milan in Italy (44).

“A piece of paradise that’s miles away from the hectic bustle of Manila, Palawan is simply perfect,” Big 7 said in its description of the Philippine island.

Sydney in Australia was hailed as the top Insta-worthy destination, followed by Hong Kong, Dubai, New York, and Singapore.

Meanwhile, Tokyo, Lisbon, Bali, London, and Jaipur completed the top 10.

Other Asian cities that are included in the said list are Kuala Lumpur (14), Taipei (32), Osaka (38), Shanghai (40), and Seoul (41).