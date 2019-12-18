Palace slams VP Robredo on ‘drug finding’ delay: “She struggles to be relevant and only wants the spotlight”

Malacanang was quick to criticize the camp of Vice President Leni Robredo after the latter announced that it will be cancelling the supposed release of the Vice President’s drug findings.

The Palace referred to the Vice President’s alleged findings as “pure nonsense.”

On Monday, Robredo postponed the release of her findings and observation on the government’s controversial war on drugs due to the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that rocked southern Mindanao over the weekend. Instead, the Vice President asked for help for the victims of the said quake, noting that they are all in need of tents, drinking waters, and generators.

“Pasensiya na kayo, ipagpaliban muna natin. Mali sa timing na asikasuhin yung report sa ICAD, meron pang panahon para pag-usapan ito,” Robredo said in a press conference.

Just hours after Robredo’s media conference, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo poked fun on her saying that she had nothing to show to the public and reiterated that she should have released her report while she was still co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).

“What’s taking her so long? As the President said, ‘Bring it on, whatever you want to come out with,’” Panelo said.

In a statement, Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Gutierrez accused Panelo of having no empathy to those affected by the deadly tremor in Mindanao.

However, in response, Panelo brushed off his statement and said that Robredo ‘only wants the spotlight.’

“Her decision to call a press briefing to announce that there is no press briefing, while flashing her 40-page report, reveals that she only wants the spotlight,” Panelo said.

He added, “She has deferred her report a number of times, looking for a perfect timing and hoping that people would pay attention to her as she struggles to be relevant, while the government is silently doing its job in addressing the issues our nation faces, such as providing assistance to those who were affected by the recent earthquake.”

Panelo also pointed out that her report has nothing to do with focusing efforts to help the earthquake victims and the rehabilitation works, adding that her use of sympathy card was misplaced.

“It is not as if when the Vice President speaks, the world will stop and the government will halt its operations to provide assistance in Davao. As described by some notable columnists, she has become irrelevant at this time due to her not well thought of political statements,” the spokesman stated.

Last month, Duterte sacked Robredo from her 19-day stint as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD). She then vowed to continue what she has started and added that she will soon disclose details from her brief stint.