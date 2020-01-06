Palace shrugs off VP Robredo’s findings: “It’s a dud, nothing new”

Malacañang shrugged off Vice President Leni Robredo’s latest tirade against the administration’s controversial war on drugs campaign, saying that her findings are “nothing new.”

Robredo said on Monday that records from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) show that law enforcers seized only one percent of the total shabu supply in the country in the past three years.

“Malinaw na malinaw na ayon mismo sa opisyal na datos, sa kabila ng lahat ng Pilipinong pinatay at lahat ng perang ginasta, hindi lumampas sa 1 porsyento ang naipit natin sa supply ng shabu at sa perang nakita mula sa droga,” Robredo said.

READ: VP Robredo: Only 1% of total shabu supply seized in past three years

In a statement, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said that the Vice President is just trying her best to be “relevant.”

“When she was threatening [to release] this report, she implied na meron siyang nadiskubreng irregularidad na parang bombang sasabog. It’s a dud, wala naman siyang sinabing bago,” Panelo said.

Panelo also refuted Robredo’s claim about the failure of the drug campaign saying that the campaign resulted in several barangays in the country becoming ‘drug-free.’

“Marami nang drug-free barangays. Paano mo masasabing failure? Hindi totally eradicated kasi maraming pumapasok, pero nahuhuli pa rin natin. Kaya nga hindi tumitigil si Presidente,” he noted.

The Vice President, in her 40-page report, said that the Anti-Money Laundering Council confiscated only Php 1.4 billion out of an estimated Php 1.3 trillion worth of shabu circulating in the country every year.

“Kumbaga sa exam, one out of 100 ang score ng gobyerno. Malinaw na malinaw, sa kabila ng dami ng Pilipinong pinatay, isang porsyento lang ang naipit na suplay ng shabu at pera na may kinalaman sa droga,” Robredo said.

“Failure talaga siya [drug war] dahil ang kampanya laban sa droga, maraming aspeto. Halos lahat ng pondo, ibinuhos sa pagtugis ng mga small time pushers at users. Nakaligtaan iyong aspeto na kung saan galing ang bulto ng droga na bumibiktima sa kabataan at ating mamamayan,” she added.

Following her removal from ICAD, Robredo vowed to continue what she started adding she would disclose details from her brief stint.