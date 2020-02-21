Top Stories

Palace seeks deportation of Chinese nationals who benefited from Pastillas scheme

by Kristan Carag
Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo speaking to reporters in Malacanang (Photo by DZRH Henry Uri)

The Philippines is planning to deport all Chinese workers who alleged entered the country through the ‘Pastilas’ scheme or by bribing Bureau of Immigration personnel.

“Basta yung mga iligal papabalikin natin sa pinanggalingan nila,” Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo told reporters on Friday, Feb. 21.

Immigration Officer 1 Allison Chiong testified in a Senate hearing on Thursday, Feb. 20, that BI employees would receive Php 2,000 for the ‘convenient and seamless immigration’ of some Chinese nationals.

Chiong narrated that from a list of names, Chinese nationals can enter the Philippines with ease, without going through the usual immigrstion process.

The Immigration officer added that even blacklisted individuals may enter the country by a ‘special arrangement.’

Chiong revealed that there are only 10 percent of BI personnel who are not involved in this scheme.

Ever since they started with the scheme, there is a dramatic increase of Chinese nationals being allowed entry in the Philippines.

 

