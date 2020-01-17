Palace satisfied with performance of PHIVOLCS amidst Taal Volcano eruption

Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo came into the defense of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) amidst the proposal to investigate the agency for failing to warn the public of the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano.

Panelo praised PHIVOLCS Director Usec. Renato Solidum on Thursday, Jan. 16, for explaining the situation in Taal Volcano.

“Magaling nga itong si Director Solidum eh, mahusay magpaliwanag eh,” Panelo told reporters during a press briefing in Malacanang.

The Palace official also stressed that no one can predict the occurrence of an earthquake or volcanic eruption.

When asked whether President Duterte feels satisfied with the performance of PHIVOLCS, Panelo responded affirmatively.

Cavite 4th District Rep Elpidio Barzaga Jr. filed House Resolution No. 643 seeking a legislative investigation on whether PHIVOLCS has ‘conducted comprehensive monitoring, its use and availability of monitoring equipment, and if it has the technical expertise to make a timely forecast of the Taal Volcano eruption’.

Barzaga stressed that there has been a lack of dissemination of information in the hazards of volcanic activity of Taal Volcano to the general public even though PHIVOLCS has raised Alert Level 1 in March 2019.

The congressman also noted the lack of news bulletin or SMS alerts from PHIVOLCS and other concerned government agencies even after Taal Volcano has showed an increase in volcanic activity on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Panelo, meanwhile, said that Congress has the prerogative and privilege to call a hearing in aid of legislation.

The Palace official said that they cannot discourage nor stop Congress from conducting an investigation on the response of government agencies following the Taal Volcano eruption.