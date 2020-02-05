Repatriated Filipinos in China to arrive this weekend, to be quarantined for 14-days

The first batch of Filipinos who will be repatriated from nCoV-stricken China is set to arrive in the country this Saturday, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said that the repatriated Filipinos will arrive at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga. They will immediately be transported to Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija wherein they will be quarantined for 14-days.

The said move is one of the government’s preventive actions for those who will be coming from areas with cases of 2019 novel coronavirus.

Panelo revealed that President Rodrigo Duterte has instructed Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to go to Fort Magsaysay “to properly address the people affected in detail.”

At least 42 Filipinos in China have expressed their desire to return to the Philippines. They will temporarily stay in one of the unused areas of the drug rehabilitation center inside the Army’s Fort Magsaysay, which can accommodate 10,000 people.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), about 30 to 50 Filipinos from Hubei have indicated they want to leave the province. Meanwhile, there are 300 Filipinos in Hubei, half of them in Wuhan.

On Wednesday, the Chinese government reported that the number of confirmed deaths from China’s coronavirus outbreak is now close to 500. It also showed a jump in confirmed infections with 3,156 new cases adding to a total of 23, 500 cases since it broke out last December.

