Palace on Maguindanao Massacre ruling: “The rule of law has prevailed”

In light of the Maguindanao Massacre verdict, Malacañang extended its respects on the said court ruling which convicted eight members of the powerful Ampatuan clan for the killing of 57 people.

In a 761-page consolidated partial decision penned by Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes, former Datu Unsay mayor Andal Ampatuan Jr., former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao governor Zaldy Ampatuan, Anwar Ampatuan Sr., Anwar “Ipi” Ampatuan Jr., and Anwar Sajid “Ulo” Ampatuan were charged guilty for 57 counts of murder. The decision also ruled the Ampatuan clan to reclusion perpetua or life-long imprisonment.

“The court has spoken and rendered its decision on the basis of the evidence presented by both the prosecution and the defense. There were verdicts of guilty and acquittal. It behooves the parties to respect them,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

“There are those who view the judgments as justice having prevailed. There are others who have contrary views. Those who disagree with the judgments of the court have legal remedies under disposal. Ultimately, it will be the Supreme Court that will give the final judgment. For now, what is important is that the rule of law has prevailed,” he added.

Panelo also stated that the Maguindanao massacre marks a dark chapter in recent Philippine history as it “represents a merciless disregard for the sacredness of human life, as well as the violent suppression of press freedom.”

“This savage affront to human rights should never have a duplication in this country’s history. The incident is one of the factors that prompted the President to anchor his presidency on the preservation and maintenance of law and order in the entire country,” he said.