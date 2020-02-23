Palace mourns passing of VP Robredo’s mother

Malacanang extends its condolences to the family of Vice President Leni Robredo in the passing of her mother Salvacion Gerona.

“In this time of bereft, we also offer our thoughts and sympathy to the family, relatives and friends of Ms. Gerona,” Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said in a statement on Sunday, Feb. 23.

“We understand that Sally, as she was fondly called by her loved ones, was a selfless and dedicated teacher who molded countless of young minds across generations,” Panelo added.

VP Robredo confirmed that her mother passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the age of 83 years old.

VP Robredo added that the wake of her mother will be held at the Eternal Chapels and Mortuary, Eternal Gardens, Balatas Road, Naga City starting Sunday.

“We pray that the perpetual light will shine upon Ms. Gerona, and that her soul, through the mercy of God, may rest in eternal happiness and peace,” Panelo said.