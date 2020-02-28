Top Stories

PAL lays off 300 employees

by Kristan Carag
FILE PHOTO: A Philippine Airlines passenger jet is pictured at the tarmac of Terminal 3 at the Ninoy Aquino International aiport in Pasay city, Metro Manila Philippines April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

The Philippine Airlines on Friday, Feb 28 announced that they will be letting go of more than 300 of their ground-based administrative and management personnel as part of their “business restructuring to increase revenue and reduce costs.”

The streamlining will strengthen the company in the wake of losses sustained in 2019, aggravated by the ongoing travel restriction and flight suspensions to areas affected by COVID-19 (2019 Coronavirus Disease),” PAL said in a statement.

Other initiatives include revenue generation from an optimized route network and new ancillary products, more agressive cost-management efforts, and investment in digital technology,” the flag carrier added.

PAL assured affected employees by the voluntary separation initiative and the retrenchment process, will receive appropriate separation benefits, additional trip pass privileges, along with assistance in the form of career counseling and ouplacement.

PAL added that they remain focused in managing the risks related to the CoVid19 situation, in the interest of public health and safety.

 

