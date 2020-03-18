PAGCOR donates Php 2.5 billion for fight against COVID-19

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) donated a total of Php 2.5 billion to assist the campaign of the national government in preventing the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the country.

PAGCOR chairperson and chief executive officer Andrea Domingo said that the donation will be used for the procurement of personal protective equipment of healthcare frontliners, additional operating expenses of the Bureau of Quarantine, and support for the tests being conducted by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

Domingo added that the amount, which will be released in two tranches, will also ease the funding concerns of the health sector in the Philippines, especially regarding the inadequate supply of personal protective equipment, medicines, testing kits, among others.

“Containing the spread of the virus at the community level is very important as this will further curb spread of the disease,” the PAGCOR chief said in a statement.

“But many of our public hospitals and healthcare facilities are not fully equipped to handle a pandemic of this magnitude. Hence, the need for all of us to work together,” she added.

Domingo also said that the money can help ensure the protection of healthcare workers who have direct contact with infected persons.

She also commended the healthcare workers and other frontliners for their selflessness, dedication and service to the nation, and promised to provide continuous support to the national government amidst the COVID-19 threat.

“Thank you for serving our country and the Filipino people. Rest assured that PAGCOR will continue to provide support to our government during these trying times. We are all in this together until this pandemic is over,” Domingo said.