PACC chair Dante Jimenez replaces VP Robredo as co-chair of ICAD

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has named Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) Chairman Dante Jimenez as the new co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD), replacing Vice President Leni Robredo who was sacked from the post.

Jimenez was appointed to the ICAD on February 21, according to the list of new appointees released to the media on Friday.

The appointment came months after the President sacked Robredo, 19-days after she was appointed in the position, following her criticism on the administration’s controversial war on drugs.

Meanwhile, Jimenez was the founding chairman of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption before he assumed a seat in the PACC.

Aside from Jimenez, the President also appointed other new officials and approved the promotion of several senior officials of the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Coast Guard.

Among the new appointees is the Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Policy Enrique Manalo who was named as the country’s new permanent representative to the United Nations.

He will be replacing Rodolfo Robles, who has been appointed as the Philippines’ ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Canada.

Aside from the two diplomats, the President also named Abdullah Hashim as a member of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority.