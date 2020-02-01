OustDuterte trends worldwide, Palace unfazed as Prez Duterte is busy reading in Davao City

President Rodrigo Duterte was busy reading his materials on Friday, a day after the health ministers confirmed the existence of the first case of 2019 novel coronavirus in the country.

In a statement, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said that Duterte is currently in his hometown in Davao City, however, he did not further reveal the details on the President’s reading materials.

“Basta marami siyang binabasa,” Panelo said.

On the same day, the top trends on Twitter were bombarded by the hashtag, #OustDuterte, with over 20,000 tweets and hundreds of users interacting. The hashtag stemmed after the government’s slow response on the confirmation of the coronavirus in the country wherein Duterte’s supposed meeting with the administration is bound next week, not over the weekend.

When informed about it, Panelo just shrugged it off and said that the meeting will only serve as updates on the development of the nCoV.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Friday ordered a ban on tourists coming from Hubei province in China following the continuous prevention of the Philippines on the spread of 2019 novel coronavirus.

“The DOH assures us that every measure is being undertaken to contain the spread of the dreadful virus as well as monitoring and placing in quarantine those showing of symptoms of having nCoV,” the statement reads

