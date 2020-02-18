OSG seeks gag order against ABS-CBN

The Office of Solicitor General (OSG) asked the Supreme Court to issue a gag order against ABS-CBN amidst the quo warranto petition filed against the media network.

OSG filed a ‘very urgent motion for issuance of gag order’ at the high court on Tuesday, Feb. 18, seeking to prohibit parties and persons from releasing any statements discussing the merits of the quo warranto petition ABS-CBN Corporation and ABS-CBN Convergence Inc.

Solicitor General Jose Calida said that the broadcast company has engaged in propaganda ‘in a clear attempt to elicit public sympathy, sway public opinion, and, ultimately, to influence the resolution of the case’.

The OSG mentioned that the sub judice rule restricts parties, witnesses, the public, lawyers, and judges from making comments and disclosures in relation to pending cases before the courts.

The solicitor general added violation of the sub judice rule may render any person liable for indirect contempt under the rules of the court.

OSG insisted that ABS-CBN violated the sub judice rule by publishing and broadcasting videos entitled ‘Quo warranto petition laban sa ABS-CBN, ano ang ibig sabihin?’, ‘Pagbabalita ng DZMM binigyang pugay ng karaniwang Pilipino’, and ‘Pagtalakay ng Quo Warranto vs ABS-CBN sa korte sinimulan na’.

The solicitor general also said that commentaries posted on the online new platform of ABS-CBN, and statements given by the media giant, its artists, and other personalities also violates the pre judice rule.

“Any grievances must be ventilated through the proper petitions, motions, or other pleadings before the courts. Our courts must be able to conduct its business in an orderly manner free from outside interference and influence,” Calida said in a statement.

The OSG noted that ‘the Supreme Court has ruled that justice and judges are not immune from the pervasive effects of media’.

“Respondents belong to the biggest media conglomerate in the country whose artists and talents, impervious to the law, freely publish their comments,” Calida said.

“We want a gag order to be issued in this case so that facts can be decided upon evidence produced in court, and that the determination of such facts should be uninfluenced by bias, prejudice, or sympathies,” he explained.

The OSG filed a quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN for alleged violations of the franchise granted to the media network.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court ordered the ABS-CBN Corporation and ABS-CBN Convergence Inc. to comment on the motion of the OSG within a period of five days.