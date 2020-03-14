Oriental Mindoro under community quarantine starting Saturday due to COVID-19 threat

The province of Oriental Mindoro has been placed under community quarantine on Saturday, March 14 in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the area.

In a video message posted on Facebook, Governor Bonz Dolor said that the quarantine will begin at 12:01 PM of March 14.

Under the order, the province will implement a total ban of movement of people and vehicles and vessels going in and out of the province, with a few exceptions. The ban will also cover land travel as well as sea travel in and out of the province.

“Ipapatupad ang total ban sa pagpasok ng mga tao sa ating lalawigan sa pamamagitan ng barko mula Batangas papuntang Puerto Galera o papunta ng Calapan, mula Marinduque papunta ng Pinamalayan, o papunta ng Roxas galing Caticlan at galing ng Romblon, o galing man ito ng Occidental Mindoro sa pamamagitan ng land trip sa Magsaysay Bulalacao at Abra de Ilog, Puerto Galera,” the governor said.

Doloro also announced the suspension of classes from preschool to college in public and private schools starting March 16, Monday until March 25.

Delivery trucks carrying food and supplies will still be allowed to go inside the province but only until the port of Calapan or Roxas. Meanwhile, trucks carrying fuels will be allowed inside the province to enable delivery to gas stations.

The drivers of the delivery loads from areas with confirmed COVID-19 cases will not be allowed to disembark from their trucks. They will need to exit the province as soon as their fuel products have been delivered.

Dolor added that some of the people who are exempted from the ban are doctors, nurses, and medical personnel who may need to escort patients out of the province for further medical attention in Metro Manila or Batangas. Upon returning to the province, these medical personnels including the driver would need to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine period.

Authorities from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Department of Health, health practitioners and other government officials may also be allowed in and out of the province but subject to quarantine procedure once they return.

Meanwhile, the Governor added that those residents who wish to leave Oriental Mindoro will not be allowed to return to the province for 14 days.

The province is also going to implement a four-day workweek schedule in government offices: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with no work on Wednesday.

Medical personnel as well as security guards, and personnel in the provincial command center and PDRRMO are not included in the four-day compressed workweek schedule.

The governor said all government-sponsored and -initiated activities in the province have also been canceled.

Dolor assured residents that food supplies are enough, even for the next 14.67 months.