One dead, six injured in SUV collision

A woman died on Tuesday, Feb. 11, after a white Mitsubishi Montero Sport crashed at an electronics store in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

The accident also injured six people, including three children.

Based on the initial report of the Manila Police, the Montero sped backwards after driver Jose Pabilyo started the vehicle and its engine groaned.

The sports utility vehicle also hit motorcycles parked outside the store.

Authorities have temporarily cordoned the scene of the accident as they continue their investigation.

In 2015, the safety of the Montero Sport was questioned following accidents allegedly caused by sudden unintended acceleration of the said model.

Mitsubishi Motors, the manufacturer, has insisted on the safety of the said vehicles.