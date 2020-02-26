Nation

One dead as fire engulfs a heritage home near Calle Crisologo, Vigan City

by Christhel Cuazon

 

A fire hit an ancestral house in General Luna St., Calle Crisologo in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur on Wednesday, February 26 | Photo courtesy: Vigan City Police

One individual perished in the fire that engulfed an old house in General Luna St., just behind the historic Calle Crisologo in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, two residents were inside the house when the fire broke out around 8:30 AM.

The fatality was identified as Eric Hernandez who was asleep when the blaze happened, meanwhile, the woman was rescued by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and sustained a third-degree burn.

In a statement, Senior Fire Officer 1 Micahel Amistad said that the fire lasted for 50 minutes before it was declared fire out around 11:00 AM.

The fire ravaged the house quickly as it was made of light materials meanwhile, it didn’t spread to its neighboring houses because one had a firewall while the other was made of bricks.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

