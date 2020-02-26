One dead as fire engulfs a heritage home near Calle Crisologo, Vigan City

One individual perished in the fire that engulfed an old house in General Luna St., just behind the historic Calle Crisologo in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, two residents were inside the house when the fire broke out around 8:30 AM.

The fatality was identified as Eric Hernandez who was asleep when the blaze happened, meanwhile, the woman was rescued by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and sustained a third-degree burn.

Update — 1 confirmed dead pic.twitter.com/7U0O8cKAZD — XTIAN #여워_사랑해 (@_xtianbar) February 26, 2020

[THREAD VIDEO] Earlier Today: Uram/Alab/Fire — East of West Loch Hotel, Vigan City pic.twitter.com/MUFsp1J05I — XTIAN #여워_사랑해 (@_xtianbar) February 26, 2020

In a statement, Senior Fire Officer 1 Micahel Amistad said that the fire lasted for 50 minutes before it was declared fire out around 11:00 AM.

The fire ravaged the house quickly as it was made of light materials meanwhile, it didn’t spread to its neighboring houses because one had a firewall while the other was made of bricks.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.