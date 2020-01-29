Ombudsman sacks 3 BuCor officials over ‘GCTA for sale’ mess

The Office of the Ombudsman on Wednesday sacked three Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officials over their alleged involvement on the controversial implementation of the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA), which led to the release of almost 2,000 heinous crime convicts.

In a January 20 decision released to the media, Ombudsman dismisses from service the following officials; BuCor records section chief Ramoncito Roque, Senior Inspector Maria Belinda Bansil and Custodial Officer 3 Veronica Buño.

The three BuCor officials will also be charged for direct bribery and one count each of graft. Aside from the dismissal, the three were also barred from taking Civil Service examination and disqualified from holding any government post in the future. Their retirement benefits were also forfeited and their eligibility canceled.

The three were among the 27 BuCor personnel who were earlier suspended over the questionable release of heinous crime convicts under the controversial GTCA law, which grants inmates shorter jail time based on good behavior.

The Ombudsman has only issued a partial decision, meaning it has yet to rule on the complaint against the 24 others.

In September 2019, Yolanda Camilon, common-law wife of inmate Godfrey Gamboa, testified on the controversial ‘GCTA for Sale.’ During the Senate hearing, she presented a recording of her alleged conversation with Buño whom she implicated in the controversy.

In the audio recording, a voice, allegedly Buño, repeatedly mentioned a certain ‘Sir Chito’, who is identified as Roque, the head of BuCor Documents Division.

The Senate held numerous hearings on the GCTA following the supposed release of former Calauan, Laguna mayor Antonio Sanchez, who was convicted for the rape and killing of the University of the Philippines Los Baños students Eileen Sarmenta and Allan Gomez in June 1993.

The said hearing revealed other irregularities inside the BuCor and the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) which prompted President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to fire Nicanor Faeldon as the bureau’s chief.