Oil companies increase price of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene

Local oil companies announced price hike in their petroleum products.

Per the advisory of oil companies, the prices for gasoline will increase by Php 0.30 per liter, and diesel will go up by Php 0.20 per liter.

The public will also experience Php 0.35 per liter increase for kerosene.

Pilipinas Shell Petroluem Corp., Petro Gazz Corp., Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc., and Petron Corp. will implement the price hike at 6:00AM on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Cleanfuel, meanwhile, will enforce the price adjustments at 12:01AM on Wednesday, Feb. 26.