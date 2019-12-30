Oil companies announce price hikes for New Year’s Eve

The prices of petroleum products will go up starting Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Local oil companies announced that gasoline prices will increase by Php 0.85 per liter, diesel will go up by Php 0.50 per liter, and kerosene will increase by Php 0.35 per liter.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., Petro Gazz Corp., SeaOil Philippines Inc., PTT Philippines Corp., Flying V, Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc., and Petron Corp. will implement the price hike at 6:00AM on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Cleanfuel, meanwhile, will enforce the price adjustments at 12:01AM on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.