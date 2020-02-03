Oil companies announce big-time price rollbacks

Oil companies announced rollbacks on the price of their petroleum products.

Per the advisory of local oil firms, the prices of gasoline will go down by Php 1.60 per liter, diesel will drop by Php 2.00 per liter, and kerosene will rollback by Php 2.45 per liter.

Phoenix Petroleum announced that they started implementing the price adjustments since Saturday, Feb. 1 while Cleanfuel enforced the rollback since Sunday, Feb. 2

SeaOil Philippines will implement the price adjustments starting 12:01AM on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation, Petro Gazz Corp., Flying V, Total Philippines Corp., Petron Corp., and PTT Philippines Corp., meanwhile, will enforce the price rollback at 6:00AM on Tuesday.