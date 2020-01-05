Top Stories

OFWs advised to leave Middle East and return to the PHL due to escalating tensions

by Kristan Carag
Demonstrators attend a protest against the killing of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who were killed in an air strike in Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Advocacy group Blas F. Ople Policy Center advised Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWS) in Middle Eastern countries to seek help from the Philippine embassy and return to the Philippines.

Susan Ople, the president of the policy center, made the call on Sunday, Jan. 5, amidst the death of Iranian commander Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani because of a drone airstrike by the United States of America.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed revenge against the ‘criminals’ behind the airstrike.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, warned that they will hit 52 Iranian sites if the Middle east country will attempt to retaliate for the death of Suleimani.

Kung kaya niyong pumunta sa embassy o humingi ng tulong para makauwi, umuwi na kayo kasi iba na yung warfare ngayon,” Ople said during DZRH’s Lingkod Bayan.

Huwag ng makipagsapalaran, mas lalo na kung hindi naman ganoon kaganda yung working at living conditions ninyo at lagi kayong natatakot. Dito na lang kayo sa Pilipinas,” she stressed.

Ople also warned OFWs from making political posts on their social media accounts regarding the conflict between USA and Iran.

She mentioned that intelligence forces of Middle Eastern countries monitors social media accounts and e-mail accounts for political conversations.

Aside from the escalating tension in Iran, a civil war has also been ongoing in Libya.

