NWRB warns of continuing water service interruptions due to limited water supply in Angat Dam

by Kristan Carag
Angat Dam, one of Metro Manila’s main water source, failed to meet the ideal water level of 212 meters by the end of 2019. (Photo courtesy: MWSS)

Portions of Metro Manila will continue to experience water service interruptions.

The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) explained that Angat Dam in Bulacan failed to meet the ideal water level of 212 meters by the end of 2019 even with some rains gradually increasing the water level.

Per the monitoring of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the water level of Angat Dam is at 202.60 meters as of 6:00AM on Thursday, Jan. 2.

NWRB executive director Sevillo David Jr. said that they will need to manage water allocations in order to ensure that there will be enough water supply until the next rainy season.

Since October, water concessionaires Maynilad Water Services and Manila Water Company Inc. have been implementing rotational water services interruptions due to the limited water supply in Angat and Ipo dams.

