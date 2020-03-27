Number of COVID-19 positive patients in the Philippines surpass 800-mark: death toll at 54

The Department of Health reports 96 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 803 as of Friday, March 27, 2020.

In an advisory, DOH also added that three patients recovered while 9 fatalities were recorded.

LOOK: The total number of confirmed cases, recoveries, and fatalities for COVID-19 in the Philippines as of Friday, March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/fyVYm2mBGy — DZRH News Online (@DzrhOnline) March 27, 2020

New recoveries

According to DOH, three patients have recovered which brings the total number of the country’s recoveries to 31.

The information about the new recoveries are as follows:

PH 66 – a 25-year-old Filipino male from Pasig City who had no travel history but had exposure to a known COVID-19 case. He experienced an onset of symptoms on March 7 before he was confirmed positive for the viral disease on March 13. The patient was discharged on March 25 asymptomatic with 2 negative results.

– a 25-year-old Filipino male from Pasig City who had no travel history but had exposure to a known COVID-19 case. He experienced an onset of symptoms on March 7 before he was confirmed positive for the viral disease on March 13. The patient was discharged on March 25 asymptomatic with 2 negative results. PH 4 – a 48-year-old Filipino male from Taguig City with a travel history in Japan. The patient experienced onset of symptoms on March 3 before he was confirmed COVID-19 positive on March 5. He was been discharged last March 19 asymptomatic with 1 negative result.

– a 48-year-old Filipino male from Taguig City with a travel history in Japan. The patient experienced onset of symptoms on March 3 before he was confirmed COVID-19 positive on March 5. He was been discharged last March 19 asymptomatic with 1 negative result. PH 42 – a 51-year-old Filipino who residents at Pasig City. The patient had a travel history in Japan and started manifesting symptoms on March 5. He was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 11. He was discharged on March 26 asymptomatic with 1 negative result.

New fatalities

The DOH also reported nine additional deaths. The total number of fatalities in the country due to COVID-19 is now at 54.

The information on the nine new fatalities are as follows: