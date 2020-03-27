Number of COVID-19 positive patients in the Philippines surpass 800-mark: death toll at 54

The Department of Health reports 96 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 803 as of Friday, March 27, 2020.
In an advisory, DOH also added that three patients recovered while 9 fatalities were recorded.
LOOK: The total number of confirmed cases, recoveries, and fatalities for COVID-19 in the Philippines as of Friday, March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/fyVYm2mBGy
— DZRH News Online (@DzrhOnline) March 27, 2020
New recoveries
According to DOH, three patients have recovered which brings the total number of the country’s recoveries to 31.
The information about the new recoveries are as follows:
- PH 66 – a 25-year-old Filipino male from Pasig City who had no travel history but had exposure to a known COVID-19 case. He experienced an onset of symptoms on March 7 before he was confirmed positive for the viral disease on March 13. The patient was discharged on March 25 asymptomatic with 2 negative results.
- PH 4 – a 48-year-old Filipino male from Taguig City with a travel history in Japan. The patient experienced onset of symptoms on March 3 before he was confirmed COVID-19 positive on March 5. He was been discharged last March 19 asymptomatic with 1 negative result.
- PH 42 – a 51-year-old Filipino who residents at Pasig City. The patient had a travel history in Japan and started manifesting symptoms on March 5. He was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 11. He was discharged on March 26 asymptomatic with 1 negative result.
New fatalities
The DOH also reported nine additional deaths. The total number of fatalities in the country due to COVID-19 is now at 54.
The information on the nine new fatalities are as follows:
- PH 366 – a 63-year-old Filipino male from Muntinlupa City who had no travel history. The patient expired on March 23, 11:29 AM due to Acute Respiratory Failure, Community-acquired Pneumonia High Risk, Sepsis, COVID-19. He was confirmed positive for the viral disease last March 21. The patient’s underlying comorbidities are bronchial asthma, hypertension, atherosclerosis, and coronary artery disease.
- PH 637 – a 75-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City with no travel history, however, he was related to a known COVID-19 case. The patient expired on March 19, 9:09 PM due to Acute Respiratory Failure Type 1 secondary to Community-acquired Pneumonia High Risk, Acute Kidney Injury secondary to infection. He was confirmed positive for COVID-19 last March 25.
- PH 571 – a hypertensive and diabetic 72-year-old Filipino female from Muntinlupa City with unknown travel and exposure history. She expired on March 26, 10:28 AM due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome secondary to COVID-19 Pneumonia High Risk, Septic Shock. On March 23, the patient was confirmed positive for the viral disease.
- PH 178 – a hypertensive 74-year-old Filipino male from Manila with no travel and exposure history. He expired on March 19, 9:08 AM due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome secondary to Severe Pneumonia; COVID-19. The patient tested positive for the viral disease last March 16.
- PH 389 – a hypertensive and diabetic 71-year-old Filipino female from Quezon City with no travel history. The patient was confirmed positive for COVID-19 last March 22. However, she expired on March 17 due to Acute Respiratory Failure, Sepsis, Community-acquired Pneumonia High Risk.
- PH 462 – an 83-year old Filipino female from Cavite, who had chronic kidney disease, with no travel history. She expired on March 17, 2:07 AM due to Acute Respiratory Failure, Pneumonia High Risk, Acute Myocardial Infarction. The patient tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22.
- PH 437 – a 57-year-old Filipino male from Manila with no travel history. He expired on March 18, 3:43 PM due to Cardiogenic shock, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Dilated Cardiomyopathy, Atherosclerotic Heart Disease, Heart Failure, Acute Respiratory Failure secondary to Community-acquired Pneumonia. The patient only confirmed positive for COVID-19 last March 22.
- PH 401 – a diabetic 62-year-old Filipino male from Manila with no travel history but was related to a known COVID-19 case. The patient expired on March 22, 10:14 PM due to Acute Respiratory failure secondary to Community-acquired Pneumonia High Risk. He was only confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 23.
- PH 306 – a 67-year-old Filipino female from Quezon City with unknown travel and exposure history. The patient expired on March 26, 6:29 AM due to Acute Respiratory Disease secondary to COVID-19. She was confirmed positive for COVID1-9 last March 21.