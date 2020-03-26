Number of COVID-19 positive patients in the Philippines passes 700 mark; 45 dead

The number of patients who tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease in the Philippines went up to 707.

Department of Health (DOH) Sec. Francisco Duque confirmed on Thursday, March 26, that the agency recorded 71 new COVID-19 cases as of 4:00PM.

Duque also said that seven more COVID-19 patients have passed away, bringing the number of fatalities up to 45, while 28 patients have recovered from the virus.

The Health secretary expects that the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines will continue to increase in the upcoming days since more patients are being tested for the virus.

“Mainam ng ma-confirm natin kung sino nga ba ang positibo sa virus upang mabigyan kaagad ng agaran lunas ang ating mga kababayan at maisolate sila,” Duque said during a televised press conference.

Duque also reminded the public to remain in their residences, to follow social distancing, to observe proper hygiene, to cover the mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, to eat nutritious foods, to exercise, to sleep at least eight hours a day, and to avoid smoking in order to prevent contacting the virus.

“Palakasin natin ang ating resistensya para malabanan ng katawan natin ang COVID-19 virus,” the DOH chief said.

“Ngayon ang panahon para sugpuin ang COVID na nakabalot sa buong Pilipinas. Tayo ay magkaisa. Ito ang panahon upang ating ipakita ang ating pagmamahal sa bayan,” he added.