Number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbs to 552: death toll at 35

The number of individuals who tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines has now climbed to 552, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Monday.

New deaths

In a press briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that two additional deaths were also recorded, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 35.

The information on the two new fatalities are as follows:

PH 125 is a 71-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City with no travel history and exposure to ay COVID-19 cases. The patient expired on March 24, around 2:00 AM due to severe pneumonia (COVID-19); Hypertensive Cardiovascular; Cardiac dysrhythmia. She also had hypertension and diabetes.

PH 239 is a diabetic 76-year-old Filipino male from Cavite who had no travel and exposure history. He died on March 24, 9:00 PM due to heart failure, community-acquired Pneumonia High Risk, ST-elevation Myocardial Infarction, Acute Respiratory Failure, COVID-19.

New recoveries

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has now reached 20 following the recovery of two patients.

The information on the two new recoveries are as follows: