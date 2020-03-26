Number of confirmed cases in the Philippines now at 707: death toll rise to 45

The Philippines reported on Thursday, March 26, 71 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 707.

During a virtual press briefing, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that seven more deaths and two new recoveries were also recorded. The country’s death toll has risen to 45 while 28 patients have already recovered from the viral disease.

New recoveries

In an advisory, DOH said that two patients have recovered which brings the total number of the country’s recoveries to 28.

The information about the new recoveries are as follows:

PH 112 – a 41-year-old Filipino male from Makati City with travel history to Japan and exposure to known COVID-19 case. He experienced onset symptoms on March 9 before he was confirmed positive for the viral disease last March 14. The patient was discharged on March 21 asymptomatic with 1 negative result.

– a 41-year-old Filipino male from Makati City with travel history to Japan and exposure to known COVID-19 case. He experienced onset symptoms on March 9 before he was confirmed positive for the viral disease last March 14. The patient was discharged on March 21 asymptomatic with 1 negative result. PH 28 – a 69-year-old Filipino male residing in Makati City who had no known travel history. However, he had exposure to a patient with the COVID-19 case. He experienced on-set symptoms on February 29 and was confirmed positive for the viral disease on March 10. The patient has been discharged last March 22 asymptomatic with 1 negative result.

New fatalities

The DOH also reported 7 additional deaths. The total number of fatalities in the country due to COVID-19 is now at 45.

The information on the seven new fatalities are as follows: