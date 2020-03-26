Number of confirmed cases in the Philippines now at 707: death toll rise to 45

The Philippines reported on Thursday, March 26, 71 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 707.
During a virtual press briefing, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that seven more deaths and two new recoveries were also recorded. The country’s death toll has risen to 45 while 28 patients have already recovered from the viral disease.
New recoveries
In an advisory, DOH said that two patients have recovered which brings the total number of the country’s recoveries to 28.
The information about the new recoveries are as follows:
- PH 112 – a 41-year-old Filipino male from Makati City with travel history to Japan and exposure to known COVID-19 case. He experienced onset symptoms on March 9 before he was confirmed positive for the viral disease last March 14. The patient was discharged on March 21 asymptomatic with 1 negative result.
- PH 28 – a 69-year-old Filipino male residing in Makati City who had no known travel history. However, he had exposure to a patient with the COVID-19 case. He experienced on-set symptoms on February 29 and was confirmed positive for the viral disease on March 10. The patient has been discharged last March 22 asymptomatic with 1 negative result.
New fatalities
The DOH also reported 7 additional deaths. The total number of fatalities in the country due to COVID-19 is now at 45.
The information on the seven new fatalities are as follows:
- PH 278 – a hypertensive 72-year-old Filipino female from San Juan City with no travel and exposure history. The patient expired on March 25, 9:00 AM due to Septic shock, Severe Pneumonia, COVID-19. She was confirmed positive for the viral disease last March 10. The fatality also had colon cancer stage 1.
- PH 540 – a diabetic 50-year-old Filipino male from Pasig City who had no travel history outside the country. He was confirmed with COVID-19 last March 24. The patient expired on March 20, 5:55 PM due to Acute Respiratory Failure, Community-acquired Pneumonia High Risk, COVID-19.
- PH 636 – a 56-year-old hypertensive Filipino male from Pampanga with no travel and exposure history. The patient was confirmed positive for COVID-19 last March 25. He succumbed on March 24, 6:37 PM due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome secondary to COVID-19 Pneumonia, Acute Respiratory Failure.
- PH 600 – an 87-year-old Filipino male from Sultan Kudarat who had no travel history outside the country. He was confirmed with COVID-19 on March 24. The patient expired on March 14, 5:55 PM due to Acute Respiratory Failure secondary to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) on top of Community-acquired Pneumonia, COVID-19.
- PH 354 – an 80-year-old Filipino female from Rizal with unknown travel and exposure history. She expired on March 13, 5:20 PM due to Acute Coronary Syndrome/ Congestive Heart Failure, Severe Acute Respiratory Infection. On March 20, she was confirmed positive for COVID-19.
- PH 327 – a hypertensive 46-year-old Filipino male from Laguna with no travel history. The patient expired on March 15 due to Acute Myocardial Infarction, Coronary Artery Disease. He was confirmed positive for COVID-19 last March 21.
- PH 321 – a hypertensive 46-year-old Filipino male from Rizal who had no travel and exposure history. The patient, who was confirmed with COVID-19 on March 21, passed away at 1:03 PM of March 23 due to Acute respiratory disease secondary to Community-acquired Pneumonia, COVID-19.