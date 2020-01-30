Top Stories

Nueva Ecija court convicts 3 alleged recruiters of Mary Jane Veloso

by Christhel Cuazon
Mary Jane Veloso, a mother of two, claimed that she was duped into carrying a suitcase lined with heroin into Indonesia. She was sentenced to death by the government of Indonesia. Following an appeal from then-President Benigno Aquino III and surrender of her alleged recruiters in the Philippines, she was granted a last-minute reprieve before her scheduled execution on April 29, 2015. Reuters

A Nueva Ecija court on Thursday has found the alleged recruiters of Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina sentenced to death by the Indonesian government, guilty of large-scale illegal recruitment in a separate case involving three other women.

Presiding Judge Anarica Castillo-Reyes of the Nueva Ecija Regional Trial Court Branch 88 convicted Ma. Cristina Sergio, alias Mary Christine Guilles Pasadilla and Julius Lacanilao guilty of violating the Republic Act 8042 or the Migrant Workers Act. They were ordered to serve life imprisonment and pay a fine worth Php 2 million.

This case involves private complainants Lorna Valino, Ana Marie Gonzales, and Jenalyn Paraiso, according to private prosecutor Edre Olalia.

However, the case is separate from the complaint of Veloso which is still pending before Nueva Ecija RTC. Yet, Manila raised the charges against Sergio and Lacanilao when it asked Jakarta to stay her execution in 2015.

Ten years after her conviction, the family of Veloso is still hopeful that she will be freed soon.

Veloso was sentenced to execution after she was convicted of drug trafficking for being caught with 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her luggage at Yogyakarta airport in 2010. Veloso said she was tricked by her recruiters into smuggling illegal drugs into Indonesia.

In 2015, she was spared from capital punishment after the Philippine government said her testimony would be vital in human trafficking charges against her recruiters.

 

 

Related articles:

  1. Court recommends arrest on Mary Jane’s recruiters
  2. CA affirms decision to block Mary Jane Veloso’s testimony
  3. Veloso’s recruiters plead “not guilty”
  4. Mary Jane Veloso’s fate still uncertain
  5. DOJ wraps up probe vs Veloso’s recruiters

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*