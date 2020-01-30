Nueva Ecija court convicts 3 alleged recruiters of Mary Jane Veloso

A Nueva Ecija court on Thursday has found the alleged recruiters of Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina sentenced to death by the Indonesian government, guilty of large-scale illegal recruitment in a separate case involving three other women.

Presiding Judge Anarica Castillo-Reyes of the Nueva Ecija Regional Trial Court Branch 88 convicted Ma. Cristina Sergio, alias Mary Christine Guilles Pasadilla and Julius Lacanilao guilty of violating the Republic Act 8042 or the Migrant Workers Act. They were ordered to serve life imprisonment and pay a fine worth Php 2 million.

This case involves private complainants Lorna Valino, Ana Marie Gonzales, and Jenalyn Paraiso, according to private prosecutor Edre Olalia.

However, the case is separate from the complaint of Veloso which is still pending before Nueva Ecija RTC. Yet, Manila raised the charges against Sergio and Lacanilao when it asked Jakarta to stay her execution in 2015.

Ten years after her conviction, the family of Veloso is still hopeful that she will be freed soon.

Veloso was sentenced to execution after she was convicted of drug trafficking for being caught with 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her luggage at Yogyakarta airport in 2010. Veloso said she was tricked by her recruiters into smuggling illegal drugs into Indonesia.

In 2015, she was spared from capital punishment after the Philippine government said her testimony would be vital in human trafficking charges against her recruiters.