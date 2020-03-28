Noveleta mayor faces criminal raps for “fake” COVID-19 case in Cavite

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has filed criminal charges against Mayor Dino Reyes Chua of Noveleta, Cavite and two other people for allegedly spreading “fake” reports of a COVID-19 case in the town.

In a statement, PNP Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (RACU) in Region IV-A (CALABARZON) filed the case on Friday after the complaint of the Cavite City government saying that Chua was behind the spread of “fake” information on the alleged first COVID-19 case in the city.

Also facing charges are Mario Batuigas, owner of online site Latigo News TV and Amor Virata, identified as a vlogger and online reporter.

BREAKING: Noveleta, Cavite Mayor Dino Reyes Chua, kinasuhan dahil sa pagpapakalat ng fake news tungkol sa COVID-19. | via RH28 @RaymundDadpaas #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/CbMC2CIf8N — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) March 28, 2020

According to PNP, earlier in March, a Facebook account with the name of Maggie Bernal posted 10 photos of alleged Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) in Cavite City and shared an unverified post that a COVID-19 positive patient died at the Cavite Medical Center.

The account also accused the Cavite City government of withholding the information.

“But the local government debunked the claims of the account and proved that the information is false based on the fact-checking of the Rural Health Unit of Cavite City,” the PNP said in its statement.

The photo of the supposed COVID-19 patient was posted on a news website but the RHU clarified that the patient is from Makati City.

Authorities also found that the Maggie Bernal page was a “troll account,” originally named as “Angela Mae de Guzman,” created by Chua in 2010 and was used to “attack their political opponents and create intrigues based on the affidavit of a witness who was the creator and former administrator of the troll account.”

Chua and the two others will be charged for violation of Republic Act no. 11469 or the “Bayanihan to Heal As One Act,” which was passed recently in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the law, those who create, perpetuate, or spread false information on the COVID-19 crisis shall face two months in jail and/or a fine of up to PHP 1 million.

They will also be charged with the following:

Article 154 or the Unlawful Use of Means of Publication and Unlawful Utterances;

Section 4c4, RA 1075 or Online Libel

Sec 9b, RA. 11332 or the “Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act”

Art 14 (7) or Crime committed on the occasion of a conflagration, shipwreck, earthquake, epidemic or other calamity or misfortune in relation to PRRD PP Nr 922 and 929

Sec 25b, RA 10173 or the Data Privacy Act

The Philippines now has 803 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of this number, 54 have died while 31 have recovered.