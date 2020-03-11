Nograles: PhilHealth to shoulder testing costs for COVID-19

The Philippines Health Insurance (PhilHealth) will be shouldering the cost for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests conducted in hospitals, a Malacañang official said on Wednesday.

According to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, all COVID-19 tests will be covered by PhilHealth as part of the coverage for quarantine and isolation costs.

“Given this, the last thing we want is for our citizens to worry about medical costs and expenses. Their only concern should be their well-being and the well-being of their families,” Nograles pointed out.

“The President recognizes that everyone in the country is concerned about COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) and the threat this poses to the health and lives of our loved ones, especially vulnerable individuals like senior citizens,” Nograles added.

Nograles is a member of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the body overseeing government efforts in addressing the threat of the deadly virus.

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave their green light to the COVID-19 test kits developed by local scientists from the University of the Philippines (UP) which can yield results in less than two hours.

Nograles vowed the government is already working overtime to provide such testing kits to areas affected by COVID-19.

“We are fast-tracking the deployment of these kits so these can be used at the soonest possible time. Per Dr. Destura of Manila Healthtek, the rapid diagnostic test kit for Covid-19 is set for field validation study, and that UP PGH and the National Institute for Health have agreed to support the study,” he said.

“Once it passes the clinical tests, the FDA will grant full access by all hospitals, as guided by the DOH,” he added.

As of Wednesday, the Philippines have confirmed 33 cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte also issued a state of public health emergency nationwide in light of the virus.