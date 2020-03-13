No need for ‘panic buying’ as food supplies will be replenished despite Metro Manila quarantine — DTI

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Friday appealed to the public to stop ‘panic buying’ as preparation for Metro Manila’s quarantine against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a media conference, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez clarified that the ‘community quarantine’ will not affect the transfer of food and other essential goods to the National Capital Region (NCR) starting March 15 until April 14.

“Wag mag panic buying dahil lalo ho talaga mag-artificial shortage, artificial pag may namamakyaw. ‘Yan po ay siguradong marereplenish dahil maraming stocks ang mga manufacturers,” Lopez said.

On Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte announced the suspension of travel — whether, by land, sea, or domestic air — in and out of NCR starting from Sunday, March 15 until April 14 in order to prevent the further transmission of COVID-19.

Lopez also noted that the government will intensify the crackdown on those who will be caught selling fake medical supplies.

“Ipapahanap namin kayo lalo na kung ang ibinebenta niyo mga medical products at illegal po ‘yun. Unang una hindi kayo certified seller, hindi kayo drug store at ang ibinebenta niyo ay walang FDA seal,” he added.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) described the coronavirus, which has killed thousands of individuals worldwide, as pandemic.

“We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, the country has recorded 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with five fatalities.

