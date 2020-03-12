NO HOARDING | DTI issues order limiting two bottles of alcohol per consumer amid COVID-19

The government on Thursday ordered limits on the purchase of alcohol and other disinfectants to two bottles per individual following the panic buying on the continuous threat of COVID-19 in the country.

In an interview, the Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said that they have issued the order to retailers, noting that the written order will be released soon, during their meeting on Wednesday wherein “everybody agreed already and we have started implementing yesterday.”

The issue stemmed after reports that due to the rapid increase of confirmed cases in the Philippines, people start hoarding and reselling alcohol and other disinfectants in a much higher price.

Castelo said that under the said order, people can only buy two bottles of each type of disinfectant “regardless of size.” She also added that a consumer can also buy two bottles of alcohol and two bottles of hand sanitizer.

“Pwede naman basta limited to two items per bottle,” Castelo explained.

The DTI has also ordered a 60-day price freeze on all basic necessities, in response to the declaration of a state of public health emergency in the country.