New trains of PNR damaged after people start throwing stones in it

Several trains of the Philippine National Railways reportedly got damaged after people start throwing stones in it, recording 14 incidents from December 2 to 21, 2019 alone.

In a statement, PNR confirmed that one of the incidents took place last December 20 in Barangay Canlalay in Biñan, Laguna wherein the suspect still remains at large. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a teenager was caught throwing stones to the said trains. However, since he was still a minor, authorities released him to his parents.

Earlier, PNR announced that the newly acquired trains from Indonesia will not reach the Alabang station due to obstruction and security problems.

“Kasi ang nangyayari ho ‘don sa Alabang, kailangang sabihin ko ito … ‘pag dumaan ‘yong linya ng tren sa Alabang, binabato, tinitirador. So it puts into jeopardy the safety of the riding public, ngayon ho titiradorin ho ‘wag muna natin padaanin ‘yong bagong train, hulihin muna yung mga animal na ‘to,” he said.

PNR noted that their foremost priority is the safety of their passengers. Mesh wires were placed on the windows of several trains in order to protect passengers.