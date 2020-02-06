New Clark City will be used as quarantine area for Hubei repatriates

Filipinos who will be repatriated from the Hubei province of China will be quarantined at the Athletics Village of New Clark City in Tarlac as part of the Philippine government’s measures to prevent the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019 nCoV).

Department of Health (DOH) Sec. Francisco Duque III thanked the Bases Conversion and Development on Thursday, Feb. 6, for offering the New Clark City as a quarantine area.

The repatriated Filipinos will remain in quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Duque assured that the repatriates will each have a room of their own ‘to ensure patient safety and convenient’

The DOH official said that every room can accommodate a family of three, and will have a television set, refrigerator, and an air-conditioning unit.

Packed food will be served to the repatriates during the quarantine period.

“Their comfort and welfare throughout the process is of utmost priority to our President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, and the Department of Health,” Duque said during a press briefing.

DOH Usec. Gerardo Bayugo explained that the repatriates will be staying at a different building away from medical staff and support personnel.

Foreign Affairs Usec. Brigido Dulay, meanwhile, said that 45 Filipinos in Hubei already expressed their desires to be repatriated.

However, the number can still change since the Filipinos will need to undergo a final check before boarding the plane, and they will not be allowed to leave it they manifest symptoms of the 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease.

“If they’re found to be with a fever or any symptoms of nCoV, they will be taken by Chinese authorities to their hospitals, facilties, and they will not be boarded,” Dulay explained.

The Department of Foreign Affairs official said that they plan to fly the Filipinos out of China as early as Saturday, Feb. 8.

“That is not a fixed date or time since, because again, the process is not only controlled by the Philippines. We have to comply with the Chinese rules set on the ground,” Dulay stressed.

Initially, Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo announced that Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija is being prepared as a quarantine area for repatriated Filipinos.

Duque said that they are still considering Fort Magsaysay in case more Filipinos need to be repatriated.