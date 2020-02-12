New Clark City still under lockdown amid quarantine of Filipino repatriates from China

The New Clark City (NCC) in Capas, Tarlac, wherein 32 Filipino repatriates are currently quarantined, is still under lockdown amid the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (CoVID 2019).

Authorities have strictly heightened the security around the vicinity, placing an additional 80 cops on standby around NCC. It is reported that only personnel from the Departments of Health and Foreign Affairs are allowed to enter the area.

Earlier, DOH clarified that the Filipinos who are under quarantine have not tested positive from coronavirus, but are rather undergoing procedures mandated by protocol.

The repatriated Filipinos arrived in the Philippines on Sunday morning.

On Wednesday, the Philippines has recorded 382 persons under investigations (PUIs) for suspected coronavirus disease.

