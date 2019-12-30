New breed of Mayors in 2019: a recap

A lot of Filipinos become hopeful at the start of 2019 after the most coveted mayoral posts in the major cities of the country have been occupied, for the first time, by not-so-familiar names in politics.

Earlier this May, the country elected a new breed of senators alongside the leaders of their respective cities.

Six neophytes Metro Manila mayors were among those who toppled the household names in their areas and faced the first 100 days in their offices bringing new hope to the citizens and new goals for their cities.

On October, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, and Taguig City Mayor Lino Cayetano discussed their respective salient programs implemented to resolve deep-seated issues in their cities on their 100th day since their latest assumption into office.

As the country bids to end, let us look back on some of the accomplishments and changes these local chief executives have done in their respective cities.

In Quezon City

Mayor Joy Belmonte is no longer an unfamiliar name in politics as she had already served as Vice Mayor of the city and presiding officer for the 18th Quezon City Council from 2010 to 2019.

Even as a Vice Mayor, Belmonte already cemented her goals for the city as she becomes involved in several projects, mainly concerned about women, children, and senior citizens. In November 2018, the “Batas QC” was launched, spearheaded by Belmonte. Its aim is to raise awareness regarding the rules and the corresponding penalties of non-compliance in order to minimize the violations among the people in the city.

Running under the Hugpo ng Pagbabago, Belmonte was able to secure her position in the topmost of Quezon City.

On her first 100 days, she highlighted the road clearing operations dubbed as “QC Bayanihan sa Lansangan.” This project aided by adding 20 to 30 alternative roads to further decongest traffic in Metro Manila’s biggest city.

Belmonte also took action on the outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in three barangays and urged backyard hog raisers to surrender their pigs for culling. Financial assistance was provided to hog raisers with Php 10-million allocation from the local government budget.

In September, QC Veterinary Department administered an animal quarantine checkpoint in Barangay Bagong Silangan after recovering at least 11 pig carcasses in a creek around the area. Belmonte said that the pig carcasses that were recovered tested positive of ASF according to the results handed by the Bureau of Animal Industry, an attached industry of the DA.

Belmonte also condemned the discrimination of Gretchen Diez, a transwoman, for using a female restroom inside a mall in Cubao.

In a statement, Belmonte addressed that the mall violated the city’s Gender Fair Ordinance for its failure to put up all-gender toilets for the LGBT+ community.

“Malinaw na hindi sumusunod ang Farmers Mall sa nasabing ordinansa kung saan lahat ng government offices, private, at commercial establishments ay dapat magtalaga ng “All-Gender Toilets” para sa lahat (Section 5: Affirmative Acts, 1 Affirmative Acts in Employment, Part D),” the QC Mayor said in her post.

“We assure the members of the LGBT+ community that Quezon City will always protect their rights and be a home for their sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression,” she said.

She also ordered the removal of Senator Benigno Aquino, Jr.’s monument in Quezon Avenue, dismantle stalls inside the Quezon City Memorial Circle and formed the “Task Force 60 Days” and the “Solid-Waste Collection Task Force.”

In Taguig City

Mayor Lino Cayetano’s family roots are among the household names in the Philippine politics.

Given the involvement of his older siblings, Senator Pia Cayetano and Speaker of the House of Representative Alan Peter Cayetano, it is not surprising if the 41-year-old director will also venture the same road.

He started his political journey as member of the House of Representatives representing the Lone District of Taguig. In June, he replaced incumbent Mayor Laarni Cayetano who is on her third and last term.

Cayetano described his first 100 days as “exciting.”

In an interview, Cayetano said, “The project I’m most proud of so far is our SME center. While the most difficult part of being mayor is just the complexity of problems.”

He also focused on intensifying safety on sidewalks in Taguig Streets through the city executive order that directed all city departments to ensure not only vehicular but more importantly, pedestrian mobility.

Being known as the first urbanized city in Metro Manila, Cayetano prioritized the creation of parks and open spaces and cited the initiative of converting basketball courts into community centers and converting some infrastructures into more usable spaces.

Taguig City has been known for Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Metro Manila’s second most important business district and major tourism, shopping, dining and entertainment destination.

With Taguig’s technological capability, he said they would continue to provide easy and free wifi access in the city’s 107 public spaces. He also expanded and strengthened city health programs under Taguig’s 10-point agenda.

Earlier, the city also hosted for the very first time the Metro Manila Film Festival’s (MMFF) star-studded Parade of Stars last Sunday, December 22.

“The city of Taguig affirms its commitment to the arts, to culture and to promoting Filipino films,” said Mayor Cayetano, who is also a film director and producer, during his speech at the Taguig Lakeshore Park.

In Pasay City

Pasay City is known as a premiere “Travel City” and a walkable and habitable city clear of road obstructions, and Mayor Imelda “Emi” Calixto-Rubiano wants to continue it with new developments.

Calixto-Rubiano is the first woman mayor of Pasay City, replacing her eldest brother Antonino Calixto.

During her first 100 days in the office, she emphasized the city’s comprehensive health programs, particularly on maternal and child health, out-of-school immunization programs, anti-dengue drives, and improved patient support in local hospitals, particularly the Pasay City General Hospital.

The Pasay City mayor also highlighted their socialized housing program for city hall employees, in-city housing projects and relocation programs for informal settler families. She added that they have developed full automation and updated the processes in line with the ease of doing business to provide more efficient and effective public service through the One-Stop-Shop Government Service Center.

However, just weeks ago, the city was hounded by a series of missing-person incidents.

From November 20 to 22, a total of 9 missing individuals were reported to Pasay City Police. They were identified as John Samuel Esguerra, 19; Niña Jane Ignacio, 19; Reine Louisse de Ocampo, 15; Kojie Marquez, 16; Norealle Butiong, 21; Gil Josh Ramirez, 18; Leogee Tiposo, 23; Roujen Serban, 21; and Sebastian Montoya, 22.

However, despite suspicious disappearance, police authorities dismissed the alleged kidnapping.

“I will make clear that this is not kidnapping. They are only missing persons,” they said in a press conference.

Calixto-Rubiano earlier instructed Col. Bernard Yang, Pasay City police chief to look into reports about the alleged kidnapping incidents in the city. The mayor also reminded citizens to first report these incidents to their nearest community police precinct before posting it on social media.

In San Juan City

It took San Juan City 50 long years to welcome a new captain, and finally, Francis Zamora is ready to turn the city into his new home court. The former basketball player just toppled the dynasty of the Ejercito-Estradas in the city during the May 2019 polls.

His win was not only against Janella Estrada, granddaughter of former president Joseph Estrada, the one who started the dynasty in San Juan City. Zamora also vowed for a “new San Juan” under his hands and believed that San Juaneños are now ready for a drastic change.

Zamora remained true to his campaign promise by building an in-city public housing for the residents which is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2022.

“First of all, the first high-rise, in-city, socialized public housing in the Philippines has started in San Juan. This is a 22-story, condominium-type public housing, which will be built in Barangay St. Joseph, and this is a first in the Philippines because usually, the NHA buildings are only up to five floors,” Zamora said during his speech.

San Juan City was also chosen by the Department of Information and Communications Technology to be the pilot for the Free WiFi Program and also first in the country to be covered with free wifi access in all public areas by 2020.

“Initially there are three areas already with free wifi, which are the San Juan City Hall, San Juan National High School, and our mini-park. But by 2020, all other areas will be covered by the free wifi program, and I’m talking about barangay halls, barangay basketball courts, multi-purpose halls, public schools, police-community precincts, health centers, our markets, public hospitals, Pinaglabanan Shrine, and all other areas covered by the access points,” he added.

The San Juan City mayor also signed Executive Order (EO) No. 1 after uncovering documents showing questionable transactions done by the previous administration. With the EO, Zamora wants to institutionalize a pre-audit system in all transactions of city departments.

Zamora wants it to be “a reminder that all employees, job order or permanent, need to follow the rules set by the Civil Service Commission” so they can serve San Juaneños better.

For 2020, San Juan City is expected to focus more on their health department.

On Monday, a budget amounting to Php 2.55 billion was signed by Zamora, noting that the Php 2.55 billion, over P1.09 billion or roughly 43% will go to social services.

Also, Php 369.9 million will be going to the San Juan Medical Center, the city’s public hospital since the previous administration had left the hospital’s Php 500-million renovation project unfinished. It stands now at 60%, according to Zamora, but the contractor insists it is already 85% complete.

In Pasig City

The youngest among the neophyte mayors of 2019, mayor Vico Sotto won’t let his guards down as he further cleansed the anomalies left by the former local executives in the city of Pasig.

Despite being the son of two of the most sought-after actors and actresses in the industry, the plight of the 29-year-old Sotto wasn’t easy. In 2016, he ran for a seat on the Pasig City Council wherein he focused on the “The Pasig Transparency Mechanism Ordinance,” which seeks the disclosure of public records, including financial documents and contracts, upon request by ordinary citizens.

In May 2019, he won against former mayor Robert “Bobby” Eusebio, ending the 27-year rule of their clan in the city since 1992.

In what he described as, “the most challenging 100 days of my life,” Sotto said the city has shifted into preventive healthcare and implemented a universal healthcare coverage by allocating Php 36 million to cover residents with PhilHealth. He also noted that over 42 Barangay Health Centers received medicine, medical supplies, and better facilities.

Upon being swrn in the top post, Sotto ordered Pasig City Traffic Management Task Force to “review and propose new solutions for the current mobility and traffic situation” within 45 days. The same EO abolished the odd-even coding scheme in the area and instead signed an executive order for the creation of a traffic management task force.

The said scheme ordered by the former Pasig Mayor has created confusion among motorists as it banned vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers from Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and those with odd numbers on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

“The Traffic Management Task Force will review and propose new solutions for the current mobility and traffic situation. We will make decisions based on the data and numbers. They have 45 days,” Sotto said in his post.

However, Sotto added that he couldn’t repeal the original issuance, “given the wrong application of the ordinance, I can suspend it through the executive order and the memorandum circular that I have shown you.”

“Businesses can now move freely. Hindi na sila mahihirapan sa odd even scheme,” he said, adding that he would soon address illegally parked vehicles along the side of the roads.

He was also lauded when he interfered in the protest of Zagu foods’ management employees who have been on a strike since June 6 in order to raise the management’s “illegal labor-only contracting and unfair labor practices.”

They claim that only 46 of 600 Zagu Foods Corporation workers are regular employees and that the management failed to reach an agreeable offer after five months of negotiation facilitated by the National Conciliation and Mediation Board.

It was then followed by Sotto’s effort in posting a bail for the workers of Regent Foods Corp. (RFC), a week after they were detained at the Pasig City police headquarters for figuring in a violent clash with security guards and police officers.

The release of the said workers came after Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto called on the corporation to rethink on the charges it filed against the “Regent 23″, nine from RFC and two from labor group Defend Job Philippines, who had been kept at the Pasig City police headquarters since November 9. The twelve other workers were earlier freed after they managed to post bail.

Reports said that Sotto also pooled enough money to post bail for those who were arrested.

And just recently, Sotto revealed in a Facebook post that the local government saved over P150 million in 5 months due to changes in the public bidding process, an effort to cut off corruption.

“First 5 months = we have saved over 150 MILLION PESOS because of our OPEN and HONEST TO GOODNESS PUBLIC BIDDING for the city’s goods and services,” Sotto said in his lengthy post.

Sotto said that upon assuming his post, he instructed all Approved Budget of Contracts (ABC) to be reduced by a minimum of 10 percent since he doesn’t accept kickbacks.

“Second, the bidding process is now TRULY OPEN, rigidly following the correct procedures. As a result, competition is high and prices go down. Previously, almost all winning bids were within 1% the ABC. Now, it is common to see winning bids that are 10-50% lower,” he said.

Though it was not easy, the neophyte mayor said it was worth it because the citizens of Pasig will benefit from it.

In Manila

The country’s capital is currently enjoying the changes it receives under the hands of actor-turned-public servant Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso who remained true to his word of bringing “Bagong Maynila.”

During the 2019 polls, Moreno ousted then re-electionist Mayor Joseph ‘Erap’ Estrada in the Philippines’ capital city’s mayoralty, who was seeking his final term before retirement.

On his first day, ‘Yorme’ was able to clear 3,373 roads all over the city, of illegal structures, peddlers, and other obstructions.

This includes the streets of Divisoria, Carriedo, Recto, Blumentritt, and Abad Santos, among others, all known hotspots for street vendors and illegal structures occupying major portions of roads.

He also ordered the restoration of some notable landmarks like the Arroceros Park, Bonifacio Shrine and the Ongpin monument into cleaner, more lively tourist-friendly spaces. The local government also demolished a total of 147 barangay halls that were obstructing public roads and sidewalks.

During the 448th founding anniversary of the City of Manila, Moreno urged the current generation to give importance to the challenges faced by their ancestors and use it to have a positive outlook amid life’s difficulties.

“Hindi man naging madali ang bawat pagsubok ng panahon ngunit patuloy pa rin ang mga Manileño sa kanilang pagsumikap at paglaban para sa magandang kinabukasan ng mga salinlahi,” the newly elected Manila mayor said in a statement.

Filipinos, including President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, were all praised to him and the changes he has brought to the capital city.

Earlier, he called on the strict implementation of a law mandating businesses to provide discounts for athletes who win in international competitions. Moreno called on his city’s Bureau of Permits to ensure that Republic Act 10699 or the “National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act” is implemented in all business establishments in Manila.‬

Moreno made the call a few days after Wushu star and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Agatha Wong expressed dismay at the poor implementation of the law.

Under the said law, Filipino athletes and coaches recognized and accredited by the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission are entitled to a 20 percent discount from business establishments.