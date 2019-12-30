NDRRMC confirms 47 individuals killed due to ‘Ursula’

The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Sunday said that the number of individuals killed due to the Christmas onslaught of Typhoon Ursula has now reached 47.

In its report, it stated that seven fatalities were recorded in MIMAROPA, meanwhile, regions VI, VII, and VIII were as follows:

MIMAROPA – 7 Oriental Mindoro – 5 Occidental Mindoro – 2

Region VI (Western Visayas) – 26 Capiz – 5 Aklan – 5 Iloilo – 16

Region VII (Central Visayas) – 1 Cebu – 1

Region VIII (Eastern Visayas) – 13 Southern Leyte – 1 Leyte – 5 Biliran -1 Eastern Samar – 5 Samar – 1



NDRRMC also noted that nine people are still missing while the number of affected families also increased in some of the barangays in MIMAROPA, Regions V to VIII, and CARAGA.