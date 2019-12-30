Top Stories

NDRRMC confirms 47 individuals killed due to ‘Ursula’

by Christhel Cuazon
People are seen amongst storm debris in Biliran, Philippines December 26, 2019. in this picture obtained from social media. VERMALYN MALOLOY-ON NAVARRETE via REUTERS

The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Sunday said that the number of individuals killed due to the Christmas onslaught of Typhoon Ursula has now reached 47.

In its report, it stated that seven fatalities were recorded in MIMAROPA, meanwhile, regions VI, VII, and VIII were as follows:

  • MIMAROPA – 7
    • Oriental Mindoro – 5
    • Occidental Mindoro – 2
  • Region VI (Western Visayas) – 26
    • Capiz – 5
    • Aklan – 5
    • Iloilo – 16
  • Region VII (Central Visayas) – 1
    • Cebu – 1
  • Region VIII (Eastern Visayas) – 13
    • Southern Leyte – 1
    • Leyte – 5
    • Biliran -1
    • Eastern Samar – 5
    • Samar – 1

NDRRMC also noted that nine people are still missing while the number of affected families also increased in some of the barangays in MIMAROPA, Regions V to VIII, and CARAGA.

Related articles:

  1. NDRRMC: 28 dead, 12 people still missing due to Typhoon ‘Ursula’
  2. 7 killed, 6 others missing in Iloilo province due to Typhoon Ursula
  3. Death toll of Typhoon Ursula goes up to 41
  4. NDRRMC: More than 60,000 individuals affected by Samuel
  5. More than 200k residents preemptively evacuated due to ‘Tisoy’ — NDRRMC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*