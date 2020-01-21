NDRRMC: At least 68,439 families affected by Taal explosion

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Tuesday that a total of 68,439 families or 271,278 individuals are affected by the recent ‘phreatic explosion’ of Taal Volcano.

In its 6 a.m. situation report, the NDRRMC said that out of the said number, 38,906 families or 148,514 people are taking temporary shelter in at least 497 evacuation centers stationed in the affected areas.

Earlier, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), and various local government agencies extended assistance worth Php 18,431,320.87 to the displaced families.

In a statement, Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go also confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to donate Php 5-million to each of the 8 towns in Batangas affected by the volcano. Among the towns are Lipa City, Agoncillo, Tanauan City, Mabini, Batangas City, San Luis, Sto. Tomas, and San Jose.

Meanwhile, reports said that the damage to agriculture incurred in CALABARZON has already reached more than Php 3 million.

Taal Volcano still remains at Alert Level 4.