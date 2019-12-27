NDRRMC: 28 dead, 12 people still missing due to Typhoon ‘Ursula’

At least 28 individuals perished while two others were hurt while 12 people are still missing in the recent Christmas onslaught of Typhoon Ursula, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) on Friday.

In a recent report from NDRRMC, the agency confirmed that the fatalities were from Regions VI (Western Visayas), VII (Central Visayas), and VIII (Eastern Visayas) with Iloilo province having the most number of fatalities at 13.

Meanwhile, a total of 12,131 families or 43,850 people were still housed at 216 evacuation centers.

The agency also noted that 147 cities/municipalities experienced a power outage in Regions VI, VII, VIII, and MIMAROPA.

With the said number, 31 cities/municipalities already had their electricity supply restored. As of Friday morning, the number of stranded passengers went down from 97 to 34.

According to PAGASA, Typhoon ‘Ursula’ has slightly weakened and is no longer causing significant heavy rainfall across any part of the country. However, the provinces of Leyte and Eastern Samar, as well as parts of Aklan and Occidental Mindoro, have been placed under a state of calamity by their local governments due to the effects of the said typhoon during the Christmas celebration.