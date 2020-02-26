NCRPO cop takes own life in Pasig City

A cop of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) committed suicide on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at his residence in Brgy. Rosario, Pasig City.

NCRPO Dir. PMGen Debold Sinas identified the cop as PMSg Roberto Defeliz, 53 years old, who was assigned at the District Explosive and Ordinance Disposal and Canine Unit.

Police said that Defeliz was seen holding his firearm by his daughter, who attempted to pacify him after he said that he wanted to die.

However, Defeliz shot himself at his chest.

Defeliz was rushed to the Pasig City General Hospital for medical treatment but was declared dead-on-arrival.

Authorities recovered the issued firearm of Defeliz, a 9mm pistol, from the crime scene.