NCAA targets March 16 resumption of games

The National College Athletic Association (NCAA) of the Philippines seeks to resume action on March 16.

“This is subject to the approval of our Policy Board. Our recommendation is to resume on March 16,” NCAA management committee chair Peter Cayco said.

“Part of our decision is we shall be consulting CHED (Commission on Higher Education), DepEd (Department of Education), DOH (Department of Health) and together with our school physicians whether it’s safe to push through with our schedules and they’re ok with it,” Cayco added.

The NCAA suspended all their tournaments starting Feb. 14 due to the threat posed by the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

NCAA games like Volleyball, Lawn Tennis, Soft Tennis and Footballs were put on hold because of the said threat.

Meanwhile, their scheduled cheer-dance competition will push through on March 30, sans the awarding of the overall championship.

“The Cheerleading Competition shall be held as scheduled on March 30, but without the awarding of the Overall Championship because there are still two events,” Cayco explained.