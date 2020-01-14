NCAA suspends volleyball games for 2nd straight day

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) suspended their men’s, women’s, and junior’s volleyball matches scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Hercules Callanta, chairman of the collegiate league’s volleyball competition, announced the cancellation of the games upon the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to suspend classes in areas affected by the ash released by Taal volcano in Batangas.

“Due to the recommendation of the NDRRMC to suspend classes and work in affected areas in NCR (National Capital Region), Calabarzon and Region 3, and the suspension of classes in Tagaytay and Paranaque, the 95th Season NCAA Volleyball games scheduled for tomorrow are cancelled,” the NCAA announced on Monday, Jan. 13.

The men’s, women’s, and junior’s volleyball squads of the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Altas were set to face their counterparts from the Colegio de San Juan de Letran this Tuesday afternoon.

All volleyball games between San Beda University and Lyceum of the Philippines University on Tuesday also got affected by the cancellation.

All games were supposed to happen at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

NCAA also cancelled the volleyball games between Arellano University and the Emilio Aguinaldo College, and Mapua University and College of St. Benilde on Monday due to the ash from Taal volcano which already reached Metro Manila.

NCAA expects to resume volleyball action on Thursday, Jan. 16.