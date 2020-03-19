NCAA Season 95 terminated due to COVID-19

Amidst the threat of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) terminated the remainder of its season 95.

“This was arrived at after consultation with Policy Board members,” NCAA Management Committee chairperson Peter Cayco of the host school Arellano University said in a statement on Thursday, March 19.

Cayco explained that they considered the safety of the athletes, students, fans, and officials in their decision to end the current season of NCAA.

He also announced that matters regarding the eligibility of student-athletes, particularly graduating students who failed to complete their final season of eligibility due to the termination, will be discussed in a later meeting.

“Eligibility matters of athletes being raised shall be discussed later,” Cayco said.

Due to the termination, the volleyball, football, beach volleyball, athletics, lawn tennis, soft tennis and cheer-leading competitions have been cancelled.

Only five-on-five basketball, chess, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo and three-on-three basketball events were finished prior the termination of NCAA season 95.