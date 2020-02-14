NCAA Season 95 suspended indefinitely

Season 95 of the Philippines’ National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“NCAA is temporarily suspending the games for Senior Division starting February 14, 2020 as a precautionary measure on the COVID 2019,” the collegiate league said in a statement.

“We shall advise you of the schedule as it becomes available and in compliance with relevant DOH (Department of Health), DepEd (Department of Education), CHED (Commission on Higher Education) and LGU (Local Government Unit) advisories and guidelines,” the league added.

NCAA stressed that they prioritize the health of their students over holding their games.

The DOH has advised the public to avoid crowded places as a precautionary measure against (COVID-19)

NCAA has already suspended their high-school events a week ago.

Collegiate league University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) also suspended their games starting Friday, Feb. 14, due to the threat of the COVID-19