Nation

NBI raids store in Sta. Cruz for selling over-priced medical supplies

by Kristan Carag
Photo by DZRH Boy Gonzales

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) raided a store in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Friday, March 20, for selling overpriced medical supplies.

Authorities discovered that the Medical Depot store along Bambang Street sold thermal scanners for a price of Php 7,000 per piece.

NBI also found out that the establishment hoarded face masks and bottles of alcohol, which authorities confiscated along with the thermal scanners.

Authorities have arrested the sales manager and owner of the store. They face multiple charges.

