NBA on hiatus after player tests positive for COVID-19

The National Basketball Association (NBA) suspended the remainder of its current season on Wednesday, March 11, after a player of Utah Jazz tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement.

NBA said that it will use the hiatus ‘to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic’.

The league said that they got informed that a Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19 prior the team’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder, which got cancelled, at the Chesapeake Energy Arena

NBA assured that the infected player was not in the arena during that time.

The management of Utah Jazz also confirmed that one of their players tested ‘preliminary positive’ for COVID-19.

“A player on the Utah Jazz tested negative for influenza, strep throat, and an upper respiratory infection,” the team said in a statement.

“The individual’s symptoms diminished over the course of today, however, in a precautionary measure, and in consultation and cooperation with NBA medical staff and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to test for COVID-19,” the team added.

Utah Jazz assured that they will work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma and Utah state officials and the NBA to determine how to best move forward.

While the team did not identify the infected player, reports stated that Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19.

As of writing, Gobert and his teammate Donovan Mitchell confirmed in their social media accounts that they have been infected with COVID-19.