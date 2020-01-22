Natanauan vice-mayor denies urging residents to return home, asks PHIVOLCS to lower alert level

Talisay, Batangas vice-mayor Charlie Natanauan denies urging evacuees to return to their homes near Taal Volcano.

Natanaun said on Wednesday, Jan. 22, that he only wants residents to be allowed to temporarily go back to their homes for at least two hours so that they can clean it and recover their belongings.

He also wants the Philippine Institute Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) to lower the alert level over Taal Volcano.

“Wala akong inuudyukan. Hindi kasi nila ako naiintindihan,” Natanauan said during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

CALABARZON Police Regional Director PBGen Vicente Danao earlier threatened to offer Natanauan as “sacrifice” to the Taal Volcano if something bad happens to its residents who returned to their homes due to the statements of the vice-mayor.

Elias Fernandez, director of Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) – CALBARZON, also said that they will look into filing a case against Natanauan for his statements.

Meanwhile, Natanauan also urged PHIVOLCS to also listen to the experience of Batanguenos regarding the previous eruptions of Taal Volcano.

He insisted that Taal Volcano only erupts once every 50 years.

“Ako’y nakikiusap na kami ay magsalubong. Iyong siyensya niya (PHIVOLCS) at saka yung experience ng aking mga magulang, at aking lolo ay pagsamahin namin,” Natanauan suggested.

Natanuan insisted that the continuous warning of PHIVOLCS regarding another major eruption has caused trauma and stress to the evacuees.

“Sa lakas na putok na iyan ngayon, na-trauma na. Ngayon ay sabi ng PHIVOLCS ay puputok pa daw ulet ng mas malakas. Lalong natotorture yung mga utak ng mga taga-Batangas na apektado,” Natanauan explained.

“Kapag lagi natin sasabihing na malakas ang putok, ay malaking trauma at torture sa utak ng mga tao at hindi na sila nakakatulog, lalong marami ang masisira ang ulo,” the local official stressed.