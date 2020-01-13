NAIA resumes partial operations

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City resumed partial operations on Monday, Jan. 13, after a joint inspection by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

The Department of Transportation said that NAIA began partial operations for departures at 10:00AM and for arrivals at 12:00 noon.

NAIA will prioritize departure flights so that ramps may be cleared of planes parked since last night.

“Second priority will be given to regular scheduled flights for today. This arrangement will also give both MIAA and CAAP better capability to allocate slots,” the DOTr explained.

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal, meanwhile, advised passengers to continue coordinating with their airlines for updated flight schedules.

“We request the passengers to make sure that their flights can leave before proceeding to the airport,” Monreal said in a statement.

Monreal also informed airline operators that ramps of NAIA still have traces of ash from Taal Volcano and that MIAA will continue to clean these facilities, taxiways, and runways.

CAAP Director General Jim Sydiongco also warned airlines of possible presence of ash-clouds as monitored by the Volcanic Advisory of Japan.

At least 242 domestic and international flights got affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas on Sunday, Jan. 12.