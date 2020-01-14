NAIA resumes normal operations after Taal volcano disruption

Manila International Airport Authority general manager Ed Monreal on Tuesday said that the operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) are starting to get back to normal following the phreatic eruption of Taal volcano.

“Unti-unti na pong bumabalik sa normal ‘yung mga regular flights ng mga airlines. Nagbabalik, umaalis, dumarating na. Plus, mga recovery flights,” Monreal said in an interview.

On Sunday, both domestic and international flights were canceled by the airline authorities after the Taal rumble. Operations were partially resumed at noontime on Monday.

Monreal noted that NAIA will be operating for approximately 24 hours in order to accommodate more flights that have been canceled. However, he explained that the airport could only resume partial operations since given the capacity of the runway.

In an advisory, Cebu Pacific said that its operations at NAIA were back to normal.