Nadine Lustre’s camp ready for ‘war’ against VAA after insisiting she is still their talent

Nadine Lustre has officially left Viva Artist Agency and will now be ‘self-managed.’

In a statement released on Monday, via the 26-year old actress’ counsel Kapunan & Castillo Law Offices, said that Lustre is no longer a Viva talent and that she will be “self-managed and will continue to be so indefinitely.”

“Consistent with her rights under the Civil Code of the Philippines, specifically Article 1920, she has decided to terminate her agency contract with Viva,” the statement reads.

Article 1920 provides for a mode of extinguishing agency wherein the principal may revoke it at will, either expressly or impliedly.

Lustre’s withdrawal from her talent agency came months after her former boyfriend, James Reid, left the same agency.

However, shortly after Lustre’s announcement, her talent agency belied her statement saying that the actress “remains an exclusive artist of VIVA as she has a valid and subsisting management contract.”

“Under the law, Nadine cannot unilaterally withdraw from her contract with VIVA,” VAA’s statement reads.

It also threatened legal action against both Nadine or other parties that strike deals directly with the actress herself.

“Any dealings or professional engagements entered into by Nadine, without the consent or approval of VIVA constitutes breach of contract. VIVA shall initiate appropriate legal action against Nadine and/or third parties that directly deal with Nadine in contravention of VIVA’s Management Contract,” the agency said.

VAA has played a huge part in Lustre’s decade-old career. It can be recalled that she first started as a girl group member which eventually opened doors for her to work with award-winning actresses of her generation both in drama and film.

READY TO FIGHT

Lustre’s lawyer Lorna Kapunan said they were ready to go to war with Viva Artists Agency after it threatened to sue the actress if she terminates her contract.