Murder charges filed against employers of slain OFW

Labor Sec. Silvestre Bello III confirmed on Tuesday, Jan. 28, that murder charges have been filed against the Kuwaiti couple who employed slain Overseas Filipina worker (OFW) Jeanelyn Villavende.

Bello said that the employers of Villavende are detained in a facility for high criminals.

“I was informed that the employers have been formally charged with murder,” Bello said during the hearing of the Senate Committe on Labor regarding the policies of the Philippines on promoting the welfare and rights of Filipino Migrant Workers.

The Labor secretary also confirmed that one of the suspects work for the ministry of interior of Kuwait.

The death of Villanueva resulted to the Philippine government’s enforcing a total deployment ban of OFWs to Kuwait.

An autopsy conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation showed that Villavende died in December 2019 after being physically tortured and, possibly, sexually abused.